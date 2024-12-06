Videos of online sensation Oheneba Jude in church have surfaced on social media again, exciting scores of fans

The content creator's latest performances were recorded by a fan who couldn't hide her excitement after spotting him in church

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Oheneba Jude

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude, who rose to fame with his food-related videos, has showcased his tambourine playing skills.

A fan spotted the renowned online star in her church as he led a team of tambourine-playing women.

Oheneba Jude plays the tambourine barefoot in church.

The women, numbering about ten, were dressed sharply in yellow and black uniforms with their sneakers to match as they followed Oheneba Jude's lead.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oheneba Jude was spotted kneeling and crawling on the floor as he skillfully led his team.

His performance thrilled the congregation as much as his fans, who couldn't help but obsess over his charisma and passion for the things he is passionate about.

The content creator has become one of Ghana's most beloved content creators, along with Dr Louisa, Nana Ama McBrown, and other stars.

Oheneba Jude thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Oheneba Jude playing the tambourine during the church service.

afia.Jay12 said:

"Why is no one talking about the color combination…. the black shoes and the yellow lace matches the yellow shirts and the black skirt."

Owusu Success Richard wrote:

"When God is blessing someone, you won't understand. 😁."

Samuel noted:

"These Ladies don’t know Jude just want to exercise."

Victorious Eunice Hephzibah remarked:

"Anyone who plays tambourine in church should take it seriously.. there's an anointing in it. I'm talking from experience..do it with joy.

Naa Ashorkor links up with Oheneba Jude

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had met up with actress and TV presenter Naa Ashorkor.

They shared a hearty conversation ahead of the actress's stage play at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The actress expressed her love for Oheneba Jude and invited him on a Fufu date after arriving in Kumasi for her show.

