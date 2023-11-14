Madam Ophelia, the lead singer of the viral Sunyani Melody Band, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, opened up about herself

The talented singer shared details of her personal life, where she was from and how she started singing

She expressed her gratitude to social media users for sharing her videos and making them go viral

Madam Ophelia, the lead singer of the Sunyani Melody Band, in a heart-to-heart chat with YEN.com.gh, talked about her roots and the path that led her to become the viral sensation she is today.

Madam Ophelia revealed that she comes from the Bono Region and lives in its capital, Sunyani. The talented shared details of her personal journey, disclosing that her love affair with singing began in her childhood.

Madam Ophelia revealed that she and the Sunyani Melody Band have been performing at events together for an impressive two decades. However, according to her, her personal singing journey started when she was just a kid, nurturing her talent and honing her skills over the years. Reflecting on the years of hard work and dedication, Madam Ophelia expressed gratitude for the recognition they are finally receiving.

The singer extended her gratitude to the legion of social media users who played a pivotal role in catapulting the Sunyani Melody Band into the limelight. She said:

I am happy that our video has gone viral and is receiving recognition. We have been doing this for years without getting noticed, but finally, people are beginning to see our work thanks to the videos circulating on social media. I am thankful to God about it

Madam Ophelia became an internet sensation after videos of her performing hilarious renditions of highlife and afrobeats songs went viral.

Madam Ophelia tries to sing Kwaku The Traveller

In a related story, Madam Ophelia, the viral lead singer of the Sunyani Melody Band, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, hilariously sang Kwaku The Traveller.

During her performance, the talented vocalist didn't know a lot of the lyrics and opened up about her style.

The live band performer said that she usually does not lay too much emphasis on the lyrics of the song but rather the melody.

