Ghanaian comedian SDK collaborates with Nigerian sensation Nastyblaq in a hilarious skit, where SDK pretends to be blind and seeks food from Nastyblaq in a restaurant

The comedic twist occurs as Nastyblaq, reacting to the bill, complains about the cost, and SDK, momentarily forgetting his act, joins in the protest

The skit showcases the duo's comedic brilliance and has quickly gained attention for its humour and clever storytelling

Ghanaian comedian SDK and Nigerian sensation Nastyblaq joined forces to create a side-splitting skit that has taken social media by storm.

The uproarious video features SDK feigning blindness and soliciting food from Nastyblaq in a restaurant.

The comedic twist unfolds when Nastyblaq, reacting to the bill from the waitress, protests the seemingly high price.

SDK and Nastyblaq collaborate to produce funny skit Photo credit: sdkdele, nastyblaq

Source: Twitter

In an unexpected turn, SDK, momentarily forgetting his act, joins in the protest. It is at this comedic juncture that Nastyblaq astutely realizes SDK's ruse to feign blindness for a free meal.

The rib-tickling collaboration showcases the comedic prowess of both entertainers, leaving viewers in stitches, as many of them took to the comment section to share their reactions.

Big Joe said:

All those running to the comment section , pls remove your slippers I just mopped here

DJ mentioned:

That’s two million naira right? When we talk one you people willl talk two

NEXT OF KIN indicated:

Ghana and Nigerian for contribute then buy Togo and Benin.

ups UP_7 added:

nastyblaq is you keep with this guy you are going to hit 10m followers n continuing

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh