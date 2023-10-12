Samini opened up about why he decided to campaign for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential elections

He stated that he wanted the president to continue the great plans he had for the country, such as free SHS, 1D1F, and 1D1D, among others

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on the interview in the comment section

Dancehall musician Samini has shared why he jumped onto the campaign wagon of President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 presidential elections.

Samini (left) and Akufo-Addo (right) in photos. Image Credit: @hitz1039fm and @nakufoaddo

Source: Instagram

Samini speaks on campaigning for Akufo-Addo

In an interview with HitzFM, Samini stated why he campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Akufo-Addo during the 2020 elections because he wanted a continuation of the manifesto.

The My Own hitmaker stated that he is disappointed in the incumbent government because Akufo-Addo's manifesto was what compelled him and his other colleagues to join the campaign train.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Things like free SHS, one district one dam (1D1D), one district one factory (1D1F) for the farmers. I was more interested about the factories because I come from the North and the numbers we have over there if you have factories that can employ people," he said.

He stated not enough effort has been put into the music industry compared to what was sold to him during the 2020 campaign.

Samini opened up about campaigning for the NPP and Akufo-Addo in 2020.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Samini's remarks on why he campaigned for the NPP in 2020

Many people did not believe Samini when he said he would not campaign for the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.

Others also quizzed him on why he campaigned for them in 2020.

iamekowfynn said:

Chale, I've been Samini a fan for so many years, but in his recent interviews, hmmm, I feel he should just promote his craft rather than answering all these questions; just ignore them, la hm.

babasani962 said:

So, will the NPP people go to HitzFM and ask for representation on this show? Because this is also an entertainment show, but they are discussing politics.

abuburo_kosuah said:

Alooo nkoaaaa

nanakowacquaye said:

Some of you people? Speak for yourself, man.

iam_rattybuoy said:

My stage warrior

mcatiim_1 said:

How many factories did they build in your hometown?

NPP bigwigs troop to Peduase to mourn with Kufuor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in another politics-related story that the one-week observation of the life of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, was held at Peduase and was attended by NPP bigwigs.

Apart from Alan Kyerematen and Akufo-Addo, the likes of Papa Kwesi Nduom also attended the event to mourn with ex-president John Agyekum Kufuor.

YEN.com.gh compiled videos and photos from the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh