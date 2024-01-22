King Promise's performance at the Afrofuture LA Sunday party in Abidjan has popped up on social media

He performed his hit song Terminator at the event which had thousands of music fans in attendance

The Abidjan event was organised by the Afrofuture team that put together a mega concert in Ghana from December 28 to December 29, 2023

Ghanaian singer King Promise was at the Afrofuture Sunday Party organised in Abidjan and he gave an amazing performance.

He performed his monster hit song Terminator at the show, igniting tons of cheers and applause from the crowd.

King Promise: Singer performs in Abidjan. Photo:@iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise in Abidjan

The Afrofuture concert was held in Ghana from December 28 to December 29, 2023 at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra.

Davido, Nigeria's superstar singer, was one of the three headliners for the main event.

He arrived in Ghana with an entourage from his 30BG record label. The musician performed on day two of AfroFuture festival in Accra.

The other headlining artistes were J Hus and Black Sherif.

The Sunday Party in Abidjan where King Promise performed had a lot of Ghanaian celebrities in attendance. They included Stonebwoy, D Black, and King Promise himself. The musicians vibed and danced together at the event.

Watch King Promise's performance in Abidjan here.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the post. See some below.

vicky_classic said:

People are having fun @ Abidjan paaaa oooh

judeludacris360 said:

Apuu without sm forget ooh

stonecoldapp said:

U ppl better support make we win today before saying we ok ...we are not ok oh

twothings02 said:

Chop bar party Ghana de3 dem tire oooo

the_boy_nbjj added:

Without THE KING OF DANCEHALL SHATTA WALE is not lit

x_lius_rule said:

They don't understand what he is singing oo.. see demma

