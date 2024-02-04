Scores of celebrities around the world have thronged Los Angeles in preparation for the 66th Grammy Awards

Ghanaian singer, Gyakie has been seen among the lot chilling and connecting with top names in the music industry

Videos of her having a good time have popped up online exciting many Ghanaian fans

The 66th Grammy Awards Show, heralded as Music's biggest night is set to come off in Los Angeles on February 5, 2024.

Ahead of the showdown, many musicians and industry professionals have been seen partying and networking courtesy of the several pre-events organised by the Recording Academy and its partners.

A video of the young Ghanaian singer Gyakie partying at the Grammys' African Nominee brunch has caught the attention of many of her Ghanaian fans.

Gyakie spotted with Teni and Burna Boy's mum

The African Nominee Brunch is an official Grammys' side event organised by Lady Dentaa Amoateng's GUBA in partnership with the Recording Academy.

This year's edition seeks to celebrate the first-ever Best African Music Performance category nominees and serve as a networking event for the many African music professionals attending the Grammys.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyakie was seen locked in a pose with Burna Boy's mum, Bose Ogulu, who is known to be the force behind his son's meteoric rise.

Gyakie was also seen interacting with Nigerian entertainer Teni as they looked forward to the showdown at the Grammy Awards.

Netizens react to Gyakie's Grammy weekend stint

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Gyakie's moments at the Grammy weekend.

@6xKelv commented:

That Gyakie Denim fit at the Grammy was legit and hard af

@NEBASARK wrote:

Grammy Awards weekend… Gyakie chans our Queen is repping

@BigShedoo said:

Charlie Gyakie they be ooo whaaaaattttt

Gyakie earns Female Artiste of the Year award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh caught up with Gyakie after she emerged as the best female artiste of the year at the just-ended YEN Entertainment Awards.

The award show which came off last year in December also saw several other winners including Black Sherif, Kwadwo Sheldon, and Ras Nene.

