Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri, popularly known for her role in the Boys Abre web series with Kalybos, has opened up about her ordeal with married men.

In a new video, she recounted a recent experience with a married man who tried to woo her with attention and sweet talks.

The actress's video has sparked a debate about the fidelity of Ghanaian men as fans praised the actress for sticking to her guns.

Ahuofe Patri criticises married men

"Married men, are you guys forced to get married? Do they put a gun to your head and you to the altar?" Ahuofe Patri questioned married men as she decried the trend of men seeking relationships outside their marriage.

According to the actress, she realised the motives of her suitor even before he could take things too far. She was happy with her decision to stay away from the suitor.

"Unfortunately for him, I am too old for that. I saw right through it," she said in her new video, impressing scores of fans who hailed her for turning her married suitor down.

Netizens react to Ahuofe Patri's ordeal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Ahuofe Patri's experience with a married man.

Winifred Amofah said:

What my sister is going through now oooo. And even for her she has a baby with him. Only for us to find out that this man is married with kids

Enoch Ofosu Nkansah wrote:

FEAR MEN AND SAVE YOUR PRECIOUS LIFE OOOOOO. YOOOOO

Evelyn A Esinam quizzed:

Is it ur 1st time or dis 1 over u

Maa Dor noted:

The won't go to heaven oo my sister. Hahahaha this married paaa. Lol.

Dede Dear added:

Married men are the most caring men nowadays and it's surprising..These single guys can go days without wanting to speak to you over little arguments.. until they're satisfied, they won't communicate and that's the problem right now.. it's not right! They've made dating so harddd

Ahuofe Patri denies dating Kalybos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the critically acclaimed wedding of actor Kalybos, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with his colleague.

In a recent interview, the actress debunked all rumours about her relationship with Kalybos, saying they had never been romantic despite knowing each other for years.

