Rapper Kwaw Kese has thrown harsh swipes at Shatta Wale in a video that has popped up online

This comes after Shata Wale's explosive and demeaning takes about his archrival, Stonebwoy, in a recent interview

Kwaw Kese suggested that Shatta Wale had gone past his prime and needed to rethink his career trajectory

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has shared his thoughts about his colleague Shatta Wale's career trajectory.

The two musicians have not seen eye to eye since their hit collaboration, Allo, was released in 2017.

Kwaw Kese took to social media to shade the artiste in a post and a video that has got many netizens talking.

Kwaw Kese bashes Shatta Wale's style and career

Kwaw Kese went on an offensive spree on Shatta Wale after his recent interview at 3 Music TV in which he criticised Stonebwoy's apathy towards music and business collaborations.

In an online post many have taken to be in reference to Shatta Wale's outfit to his recent interview, Kwaw Kese wrote, "Why do some GH artistes dress in GH like they live in Alaska ? Hoodie and Jackets in this weather ? Mo ho b3b)n ruff."

The multiple award-winning rapper also noted in a video that Ghana's current crop of artistes, including Kuami Eugene and Kwesi Arthur, had become the talk of the town, suggesting that Shatta Wale had fallen off.

In the video, the rapper hailed Stonebwoy's international strides, comparing them to Shatta Wale's trajectory.

Netizens react to Kwaw Kese's assessment of Shatta Wale's career

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kwaw Kese's video criticising Shatta Wale.

lucykyere said:

This table kwaw kese is shaking no, if the leg breaks p3, all the food go pour for the floor oooo, asem b3ba dabi

jojosika88 wrote:

What everybody dey fear to talk, Kwaw Kese go say am simple

chancellorgh commented:

Kwaw Kese always wants to jump on issues

3phya_kookie exclaimed:

Aaaahhhh smh anyways Bhimnation to the entire universe the tuffest seed ❤️❤️❤️❤️

owuraku_jay_gh added:

Setting the record straight! but still chamai do king already oo don’t forget he been there

Stonebwoy reconnects with Sean Paul in California

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy had performed at the Cali Vibes Music Festival in California. He was announced as part of the lineup last year.

Many of his fans took particular interest in a video in which the Ghanaian musician was seen with the Jamaican dancehall heavyweight Sean Paul, who featured on his Epistles of Mama album released in 2018.

