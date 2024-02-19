Ernest Chemist's daughter, Animawaa Sampong, has got married to a banker called Sena Agbodza

The wedding was a lavish ceremony with decor, photography, and other essential parts of the event being imported from Lebanon and other parts of the world

More videos from the ceremony have emerged online, showing many lovely scenes at the event

Animwaa Sampong, a daughter of Ernest Chemist CEO Ernest Bediako Sampong, recently married her heartthrob, Sena Agbodza, a wealthy banker.

The wedding, which was held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Airport Hills in Accra, happened to be a lavish ceremony.

Is Ernest Chemist's daughter's wedding the most expensive wedding?

Videos from the ceremony, which emerged online, got many describing it as one of the most expensive weddings in Ghana in recent times.

According to Snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb, who witnessed the ceremony, the wedding of Animwaa and Sena could easily pass as the most expensive in Ghana ever.

For her, the big weddings we have witnessed in Ghana in recent times, like those of Kojo Jones, Kency, and others, could not be compared to what happened last Saturday, February 17, 2024.

More videos from the wedding emerge

Following the first videos, new clips from the wedding have popped up online, showing many other beautiful scenes.

One of the new videos sighted on TikTok revealed the posh decor setup inside the wedding venue. It was replete with large bouquets hanging from the ceiling.

A second video on TikTok showed the bride's father walking her down the aisle to be handed over to her husband.

In another video, some of the foods served at the reception were put on display.

