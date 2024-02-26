Viral sensation who appears to be a look-alike of singer King Promise has unveiled a new clone to join his growing group

After outdooring former DWP member Afronita recently, the viral sensation has now added her colleague, Endurance Grand

A video of him posing with an unknown girl who is a spitting image of Endurance Grand excited many netizens online

Endurance Grand is one of several viral dance creators from the esteemed DWP Academy who has amassed a significant following online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Robest, known as King Promise's look-alike and the leader of the infamous look-alike group 4Kings announced that he's adding Endurance Grand to the roaster.

The hilarious video caught the attention of netizens as they reviewed the striking resemblance of Endurance Grand's clone.

King Promise lookalike unveils Endurance Grand lookalike Photo source: Instagram/robestgh

Source: Instagram

King Promise lookalike duets with Endurance Grand lookalike

During an interview with Robest last year, the leader of the 4Kings confirmed that he intends to live off his resemblance with King Promise.

The socialite has since gone viral with his funny videos recruiting new people into the look-alike circle.

In his recent video, he was seen with an individual who shares some identity similarities with viral dancer and DWP Academy member Endurance Grand.

The funny video of him mimicking Endurance Grand's dance moves caught the attention of many netizens, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

Netizens react to video of Endurance Grand's looks like

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as they shared their reviews about Endurance Grand's look-alike.

@Pro_designer_ said:

The girl ein face dey reck endurance mmom but the way this guy dey do am de333 ebe top top herhh

@Delvin_duks wrote:

The people comes to him or he goes out there looking for other look alike ?

@wedoforlikes noted:

Despite everything. He’s a real entertainer

@0panaa_1 added:

This guy go get Jesus Ein lookalike sef ah

Kuami Eugene's lookalike unveils Afronita's lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the viral clone group, Steve Quamz, known as Kuami Eugene's look-alike, has added Afronita's clone to the group.

Steve Quamz unveiled the lookalike of dancer Afronita in a hilarious video that caught the attention of fans who couldn't help but talk about the striking resemblance between the dancer and her new look-alike.

Source: YEN.com.gh