Steve Quamz, the lookalike of musician Kuami Eugene, has unveiled the lookalike of dancer Afronita in a rib-cracking video.

Afronita and her lookalike in photos. Image Credit: @stevequamz

Source: TikTok

Steve Quamz revealed the clone of Afronita

In a video shared on Steve Quamz's TikTok account, he was excited as he gave a speech before revealing the face of Afronita's face.

In his speech, Steeve Quamz stated that ever since Afronita left DWP Academy, she figured her lookalike would not be discovered. He said that due to the grace of God, they have been able to find her clone.

Sharing how she was discovered, Kuami Eugene's clone stated that he was roaming in town when he spotted the young lady who had a striking resemblance with the famous Ghanaian dancer.

"Isn't this Afronita's hair? Isn't this Afronita's backside. So without waiting much time, this is Afronita's lookalike," he said.

After turning the young lady to face the camera, a song for Afronita started to play as she displayed incredible dance moves while Steve Quamz and his friend jubilated.

Video of Afronita's lookalike being unveiled.

Reactions to the video of Afronita's clone being unveiled by Steeve Quamz

Ghanaians who watched the video attested that the young lady does look like the real Afronita. Below are some of the thoughts from people:

Cle said:

this one dey bee pass the Afronita girl saf.

Rachael 123 said:

She foine pass Afronita sef❤️❤️

MjBilli said:

She’s really Afronita look alike paaaa

Bigash ❤️ said:

She doesn’t look like Afronitaa biaaa

Source: YEN.com.gh