Ghanaian female dancer Endurance Grand has wowed her followers with her new makeover and elegant outfit

The talented dancer with over four million followers on TikTok looked ravishing, like an Igbo ensemble, in a trending TikTok video

Endurance Grand is among the gorgeous female dancers at the DWP academy with a unique fashion sense

Ghanaian female dancer Endurance Dzigbordi Dedzo, popularly known as Endurance Grand, has shared a video of herself in a corseted dress.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Endurance who is known for her tomboy dress style, disclosed that she had to go outside her fashion comfort zone to wear elegant ladies' outfits for a video shoot.

Endurance Grand looked unrecognisable in a glittering lace dress with side ruffles. She styled the short corseted dress with beautiful shoes.

The award-winning female dancer wore a frontal ponytail hairstyle and smooth makeup for the TikTok dance video.

Some social media users have commented on the trending TikTok video posted by Endurance Grand

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Shamy wrote:

See beauty beyond everything

Enyonam said:

Beautiful Nkechi. Giving her Igbo vibes

PrecyLove commented:

thanks, my Queen of Beauty herself, my favourite deary Endy. Love you ♥️. Your beautiful day turns eye. Chai

Nharnarh Afia Amankwah said:

Nkechi, you are one in a million

Nnennabae wrote:

Beautifully done. Traditions honoured. Love it.

Akuaiverson said:

I love you, sis everything about you is wow

sharonfav55@gmail.com commented:

She is the best; her beauty is behind the world

Emprezz Phady5 commented:

OMG, see beauty ❤️

user8424163166811 commented:

She is beautiful and blessed ❤️❤️ ❤️ you so much

Watch the video below:

Endurance Grand performs with Wendy Shay

The DWP Academy dancers and award-winning female musician Wendy Shay looked fabulous in black and white outfits for a dance session.

