Nana Ama McBrown has founded a kids complex in Accra with learning, fun and grooming facilities

He kids complex was launched with a plush birthday celebration for the actress's daughter, Baby Maxin

A video from the event has popped online in which Baby Maxin was spotted with Cookie Tee

On February 24, Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her daughter's fifth birthday at her newly launched kids complex in Accra.

McBrown said the place was going to be a haven for kids where they can get their hair braided or trimmed, get manicures and pedicures, and, with the assistance of their parents, shop for clothes and accessories.

In a new video, Baby Maxin was seen giving her mum's colleague, Cookie Tee, a tour of her mini apartment in her mum's Kid's Lounge.

Baby Maxin introduces her dolls to Cookie Tee

Nana Ama McBrown's baby girl has already become a celebrity, boasting over 30 thousand followers on Instagram.

As she gave Cookie Tee the tour, the five-year-old kid introduced her three dolls, named Princess Aurora, Cowboy and Rosie Bunny.

The adorable video stunned numerous followers, who thronged the comments section to share their admiration for McBrown's daughter and Cokie Tee's patience in patronizing her act.

Netizens react to Baby Maxin's stint with Cookie Tee

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Baby Maxin's video with Cookite Tee.

asta gh3l said:

awww yesterday's Maxim, God bless you and protect you and your mom I love you so much I can't stop watching

Mzz_Charway wrote:

If it was me mentioning this Princess Aurora name..aa… anka wob3ti Plincess ALORA ☹️☹️☹️

Her own ❤️Boss noted:

This girl very open to everyone that is good of her ❤️❤️❤️

i am Raki❤️ commented:

Cookie nso wc abotr3 oo aarhMaxin ha adwene

Nana Akua Anowa added:

Mcbrown's grandchildren

McBrown's husband joins her at Kid's Lounge launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, attended the unveiling event of the actress's Kid's Lounge to support her.

The video of McBrown and her husband shot down several rumours that suggested they were breaking up.

