Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown, got many people admiring how radiant she looked after getting her hair done at her mother's newly opened Kids Lounge by McBrown

The five-year-old went in for braids with knotless roots and several mini puff ends, which she styled with colourful ribbons

Many people hailed the hairstylist at the salon for making Baby Maxin look more beautiful

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Nana Ama McBrown, turned many heads online when she got new braids at her mother's newly launched lounge for kids called Kids Lounge by McBrown.

Baby Maxin getting her hair braided in photos. Image Credit: @kidsloungebymcbrown

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin flaunted her new hairdo in video

The video captured at Kids Lounge by McBrown showed how Baby Maxin's braids were done as she flaunted her short natural hair.

The little girl, who recently turned five on February 21, 2024, left many people in awe when she sat quietly without fidgeting.

Her hair was styled into short knotless braids at the roots and mini puffs through to the end. The mini puffs were achieved with the use of different coloured ribbons.

The daughter of The Empress further styled her braids by wearing a hair hoop with a giant bow.

Below is a video of Baby Maxin getting her hair braided.

Reactions to Baby Maxin's newly braided hair

Many people in the comments admired Baby Maxin's lovely hairdo and applauded the hairstylist for a job well done.

abena_serwaa_forson said:

Neat work❤

homestylemealgh said:

Edges are too tight on her

createdin_faith said:

Beautiful hairstyle

ceo_of_zarathekidshairstylist said:

Lovely ❤️❤️❤️

kate_amoa said:

Good job

"For bougie kids": Photos and videos of the plush Kids Lounge by McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that photos and videos of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown's Kids Lounge by McBrown opened on Saturday, February 24, 2024; that day was meant to celebrate her daughter Baby Maxin's fifth birthday.

Kids could get their hair braided or trimmed, get manicures and pedicures, and, with the assistance of their parents, shop for clothes and accessories.

Many people hailed The Empress for such an innovative idea for kids, while others talked about what they loved about the rooms and prayed for the business to flourish.

Source: YEN.com.gh