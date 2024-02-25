On Saturday, February 24, Nana Ama McBrown launched Kids Lounge by McBrown (KLM) alongside her daughter’s birthday commemoration

Her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, was there to support the unveiling event that also celebrated their princess, Baby Maxin

The cute video from the lavish inauguration has inspired heartwarming comments from fans of the couple

Television star Nana Ama McBrown received support from her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, at her Kids Lounge by McBrown (KLM) unveiling event.

On Saturday, February 24, the Onua TV presenter inaugurated the business alongside her daughter’s birthday celebration. Baby Maxin turned five on February 21.

McBrown’s hubby and other stars support her

Her significant partner was never missing in action during the twin occasion, where celebrities such as veteran actress Maame Dokono and actress Tracey Boakye came to support the opening event.

After formally unveiling the business, Nana Ama McBrown gave guests a tour of her kids’ lounge with a clothing section and barbing shop for kids ages one to ten.

The Kids Lounge by McBrown launch happened at East Legon in Accra in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region.

Watch videos from the unveiling event below:

Reactions trail the sweet videos from Nana Ama McBrown’s kids’ lounge inauguration

Here are some of the comments the clips stirred up online:

Mim940 said:

Awwww, beautiful.

Mbaryee wrote:

Awesome .

Ramuzu.64 posted:

McBrown, a woman of steel.

Iammrsnkansah wrote:

Nana Ama is still in love ❤❤ Oh Maxwell aden?

Nanaboateng579 wrote:

Real Niggar don’t talk a lot.

