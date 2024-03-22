Stonebwoy has been spotted at the Legon Sports Stadium ahead of a highly anticipated performance for the closing ceremony

The musicians thronged the performance venue for a recce to ensure all was intact before the show

A video of Stonebwoy's appearance at the venue has hiked up the anticipation for the event

On March 22, YEN.com.gh confirmed that Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy would headline the 13th African Games closing ceremony in Accra.

Scores from other African performers, including Ghana's Wiyaala, Stanley Enow from Cameroon, and Innos B from Congo.

The announcement of the ceremony's artiste lineup threw the internet into a frenzy as fans registered their interest in joining the showdown on March 23.

Stonebwoy prepares for the 13th African Games closing ceremony

Stonebwoy confirmed his involvement in this year's African Games on his Snapchat during an interaction with fans.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was seen checking out the newly commissioned Legon Sports stadium where the closing ceremony would be staged.

The musician's appearance at the stadium caused a stir online, especially among Stonebwoy's fans, who have begun counting down to the performance.

Netizens share their anticipation for Stonebwoy's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they expressed their anticipation of seeing Stonebwoy in action.

Felix Ahedor Afari said:

I never saw any media house promoting Shatta’s opening before the event.. We all know the industrys favorite but remember shatta controls Ghana music

Nani Dogbey wrote:

I know my man will pull up a stunning performance as always.

Efo Setor noted:

Now we will witness proper performance.

McDonald Oduro Amponsah added:

Good! We spent a lot of money to host the competitions. So using Ghanaian artists makes a lot of sense

Shatta Wale opens the 13th African Games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 13th 13th African Games had got off to a musical start with performances from top artistes, including King Promise, Shatta Wale, Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor.

Shatta Wale's performance draped in Kente caught the attention of numerous fans who took to social media to hail him.

