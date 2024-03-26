A video of a Ghanaian lady's reaction to a movie she starred in has gone viral on social media

The lady is overjoyed because the movie is now available on popular streaming service Netflix

Many people who reacted to the video commended the lady on the inroads she is making in her acting career

A Ghanaian actress could not hide her joy after the much-talked-about Ghanaian movie dubbed Taste OF Sin made it to Netflix.

The young lady @cherry_akosua, who played the role of Lilly in the movie, could not hide her joy as she posted a video announcing the news that the movie is now available on the American streaming service.

Overcome with emotion, the young lady shed tears as she sang with joy and rejoiced over the thought that the movie, which features herself, Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel and James Gardiner, among others, will reach a global audience.

The adorable video had raked in over 600 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens commend the actress

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated the actress on the inroads she is making in her acting career.

Coleman

Ahaaa when I saw you I was trying to remember where I know you from then you are congrats girl

Ewura _Ama commented:

I watched the movie but l don’t remember seeing her .What role did she play ?

MAGIC HANDS wrote:

I just watched the movie and it was interesting and I was telling people the lady I attended her wedding is in this movie so they should watch

miss cutie commented:

congratulations dear, soar higher and higher

Betty brown added:

What God cannot do does not exist

John Dumelo's in movie on Netflix

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo unveiled the trailer of his upcoming Netflix film, Blood Vessel.

The Ghanaian star's portrayal of a navy commander in the movie has captured the attention of fans.

The trailer showed him in the uniform, and fans admired how convincingly he embodied the character.

Many lauded the actor for seamlessly playing the role with no hitches, adding a Ghanaian touch to it by speaking Twi.

