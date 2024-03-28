Global site navigation

Dr Likee: Strika Eats A Big Bowl Of Fufu While Akabenezer's Family Hilariously Tease Him
Dr Likee: Strika Eats A Big Bowl Of Fufu While Akabenezer's Family Hilariously Tease Him

by  Peter Ansah
  • Strika, the young prodigy from the Beats of No Nation movie, has now settled in with Dr Likee's team
  • He was recently spotted with Dr Likee's team, heartily enjoying a meal together
  • The video caught the attention of numerous fans as they drooled over the bond between Strika and Dr Likee's team

Strika, the embattled young actor known for his role in the Beast Of No Nation movie, continues to flourish with his new team.

Last year, Dr Likee welcomed the embattled actor into his fold after a touching story of his substance abuse problems popped up online.

Since joining the team, the young actor has appeared in several movies and skits as he continues to enjoy his resurgence.

Strika eats with Dr Likee's boys
Strika and Dr Likee's boys Photo source: TikTok/GhanaWeDey
Source: TikTok

Strika heartily enjoys a meal with Dr Likee's team

Strika, who has now left his embattled past behind, seems to have fully integrated into Dr Likee's team.

In a recent video, the young actor was seen with Shifo, C Confion and other key members of Dr Likee's Kumawood movie community.

In the video, Strika's senior colleagues hailed him and also teased him as they all enjoyed a bowl of Fufu.

Fans react to Strika's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Strika's hilarious moment with Dr Likee's cronies.

donsarck1 said:

You guys should allow Striker oh what kind of life is that Eye woa ,eye woa is too much oh… free Striker @GyeNyame please tell them to free the Dube ❤️

Richway Tod wrote:

Shifoo teeth dodom teeth paa

EAGLE-LION noted:

their bloggers will go n post this on youtube ooo cos of money

NANA YAA crazy commented:

C confion my love

GHANANIIBA added:

Asantes are united too much

Strika visits his family for the first time in years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika had returned home with his fellow actor and YouTuber Gunshot for the first time in years.

It was all emotions when he met members of his biological family who had been worried about the actor's future since his troubles with

Source: YEN.com.gh

