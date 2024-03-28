A Ghanaian lady is trending on TikTok after she bought Kenkey worth GH¢510

The kenkey had different proteins, consisting of fish, pork, eggs and shrimp

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the price of the food

A Ghanaian lady has dropped jaws on social media after she put her flamboyance on display by spending GH¢510 on food at a local restaurant.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @_foodiplomat, showed the moment the lady took their seat at a local restaurant at Kanda in Accra in the company of her friends and opted to treat themselves to some sumptuous kenkey, a Ghanaian delicacy.

The six balls of kenkey dish were served with an array of proteins, including five fired eggs, grilled pork, fried fingerlings popularly referred to as one man thousand, shrimps, peppered goat, a small slice of tilapia, and avocado.

The lady afterwards gave positive reviews and expressed astonishment that the pepper to eat the kenkey cost GH¢24.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 84,000 views and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed that the young lady and her friends spent GH¢510.

You people are doing some in this Accra ooo boi3

That small one man thousand is 42 cedis? That's outrageous. The rest seems reasonable

I think at this point I need to relocate from Accra to Nkran cus eii.

eeii, pepper 24gh why?... pepper money alone can buy u waakye with everything at hajia's place in the morning

Lady sips soup with straw

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian entertainer Korra Obidicaused a stir after she was spotted sipping soup with a straw.

Nigerian entertainer Korra Obidi was spotted at an eatery sipping soup with a straw, and she looked unbothered by her act.

Her act generated a lot of buzz, with many calling her out over her act, which many considered weird.

