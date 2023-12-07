Nigerians have praised Black Sherif for his performance on Odumodublvck's Woto Woto Seasoning song

The song is off Odumodublvck's latest album, Eziokwu, which was released in October this year

The musician released a visualiser for the song a few days ago, and many fans have lauded Black Sherif for his verse

Black Sherif has attracted praise from Nigerians for his outstanding performance on Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck's latest track, Woto Woto Seasoning. The song, a standout from Odumodublvck's recently released album, Eziokwu, has become a fan favourite since its debut in October this year.

The musical maestro Black Sherif mesmerised many with his distinctive style and lyrical prowess, leaving an indelible mark on the song. Fans were even more in love with the tune when Odumodublvck unveiled the visualiser for Woto Woto Seasoning a few days ago.

Many people have showered praise on Black Sherif for his compelling verse, which brought a whole new vibe to the tune. The chemistry between Odumodublvck and Black Sherif has proven to be a winning combination, elevating the song to new heights. Some folks said they wished Blacko had a longer verse on the tune because it was exceptional.

Nigerians praise Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ted Hera said:

we don’t hear black language but all his songs sounds so sweet in our ears

faven121 reacted:

naija always representing black sheriff a Nigerian Born in Ghana plus odumodu naija born

blckhldr commented:

If you like his entry on this then you should check out ROAD RUNNERS by blackbonez ft Black sherif

Black Sherif's song gets Strika emotional

In another story, Strika, in a video, was spotted singing Black Sherif's Second Sermon passionately. '

The actor was seated at a pub, and when the song was played, it brought him a lot of joy as he sang the lyrics word for word.

The video was shared by one of Strika's entourage on TikTok, and people admired his love for the song in the comment section.

