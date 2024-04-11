Rapper Medikal and his superstar wife, Fella Makafui, have called it quits after four years

The rapper caused a frenzy online when he announced his decision to walk away

Talking to 3Music TV, let out a hilarious response to a blogger who used to hold the couple in high regard

Ghanaian rapper Medikal says he and his wife, Fella Makafui, are no longer married but will continue to co-parent their young daughter, Island Frimpong.

He shared a tweet announcing his decision online and later followed up by cleaning the tattoo of Fella on his arm.

In his recent interview with 3Muisc TV, the rapper explained what led to his decision to end his relationship with Fella Makafui.

Medikal shades AmeyawDebrah

According to Medikal, he loves Fella, the mother of her daughter, but there were too many disagreements which caused their downfall.

While explaining to the panel, pop-culture journalist Olele Salvador sadly recalled that Ameyaw Debrah used to hail Medikal and Fella Makafui as the Jay Z and Beyonce of Ghana.

On hearing that, Medikal hilariously replied, "Ameyaw be my senior man, but he dey craze."

Fans react to the unexpected end of Medikal and Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they weighed in on Medikal and Fella Makafui going their separate ways.

@esther75620518 said:

getting married and having a kid with a woman doesn't mean you guys are meant to be forever. Your soulmate will be somewhere waiting for you

@Lechiboroni wrote:

Immaturity n199a thought marriage was for the weak

@dKaiser_1 commented:

I feel sad for Fella

@Annette_klenam commented:

Went from wife to baby mama real quick Eish I hate that tag so much

@KwawAgyapong added:

Well, sometimes love alone isn’t enough.

