Ghanaian preacher Reverend Eastwood Anaba has opened up on how he felt after losing his two kids in an accident almost 14 years ago

The outspoken man of God said he doesn't comprehend why his two kids would die under the such painful circumstances

He said that he intends to demand questions from God one day regarding the death of his two kids

The founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, has gone public on the death of his children, who passed in 2009 after being involved in an accident.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Philip Kporvie, the respected man of God, while preaching, revisited the death of two kids where he confessed that he was so pained and almost died as a result of it.

Eastwood Anaba reveals how he felt when his two kids died

Eastwood Anaba to demand answers

Anaba said couldn’t understand why he would lose two kids under such painful circumstances.

At a point, he wondered whether God did not take into consideration the fact that he had served him diligently and hence must spare his children for his sake.

The firebrand preacher said for that issue alone, he would ask God for answers one day when he meets Him.

“I don’t know about you, but God has done things against me paa, and one day when I see him, I will ask him, why do you do this against me? I have things against God.

“God sat in heaven, and he didn’t help me, and I lost my two children plus four other children in one day, and the pain almost killed me. God said he is the omnipotent, mighty God, and I was serving God. So if it was a human being that allowed that to happen to me, I would say I cannot forgive, but when it is God, out of hypocrisy, I forgive,” he said.

Eastwood Anaba speaks on tithes

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported Rev Joseph Eastwood Anaba had admonished Christians who hold a negative perception of tithing.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the TikTok handle of @eastwoodanabaministries, Rev Anaba expressed amusement over why some people find it difficult to pay 10 per cent of their income as tithes and would go to all lengths to defend why that Christian practice should not be adhered to.

He observed that, surprisingly, the people who criticize the payment of tithes do not pay them already.

