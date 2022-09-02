Bishop Obinim has performed arguably one of his best miracles ever after he transferred his prophetic gift to his teenage son

The young Obinim, in a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, is seen prophesying to a middle-aged man after his father commanded him

Church members who witnessed the transferring of the prophetic gift from father to son were left in awe

The founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has left church members in awe with his latest miracle.

This time, the controversial man of God, popularly known as Angel Obinim, commanded his teenage son to begin prophesying to church members.

Bishop Obinim and his son Image Credit: @International-Gods-Way-Church-Igwc-News

Source: Facebook

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the teenage Obinim is seen operating under a special anointing from his father.

The father, who is also seen in the video preaching to church members at the Tema branch, immediately breaks into a tongue-speaking session. He subsequently commands his son to approach him and commands him to also operate from the spiritual realm.

As if on cue, the teenage son receives the instant transfer of prophecy gift and begins proclaiming to a middle-aged man who visited the church for prayers.

The handing over of the gift of miracles and prophecy sent church members into a frenzy, with some heard in the video screaming and making a joyful noise to the Lord.

Source: YEN.com.gh