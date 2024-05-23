Akuapem Poloo has recounted her journey and rise to fame, sharing her struggles in the entertainment industry

The socialite talked extensively about her life, from her biggest regret to publicity stunts

She also weighed in on the rise of celebrities patronising body enhancement surgeries

Ghanaian socialite Akuapem Poloo has opened up about her struggles rising in the entertainment industry as a single mother.

In a recent interview with Accra FM, the socialite established that her biggest regret in life was sharing sensitive photos of her body online.

The socialite said she constantly thinks about the impact of such pictures on her son in the future.

Akuapem Poloo weighs in on the issue of body enhancement surgeries

Apart from her biggest regret, Akuapem Poloo also disclosed her stance on the rise of female celebrities patronising body enhancement surgeries.

During the interview, Akuapem Poloo, real name Rosemond Alade Brown, vowed that she would never opt for any form of body enhancement surgery.

The socialite, a devout Muslim who recently embarked on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca, vowed that Allah should take her life if she goes under the knife or tattoos her body.

She established that she was content with her God-given body, skin, small tummy and backside, which many people wish they had.

Netizens react to Akuapem Poloo's vow

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akuapem Poloo's vow to stay away from body-enhancement surgeries and tattoos.

theaudani said:

Eiii Obaa to wo Bo oo

supernatual_grace wrote:

When Esther gets money she will do all that

about_ghana remarked:

Hmmmm let’s see how it goes

aj_spicy noted:

I used to be fair

sarponggladys364 explained:

Kasa y33 mframa ooo

bikini_shop___ added:

Eeeiii tomorrow your mind can change ooo so never say never wai

Akuapem Poloo subtly shades Fella Makafui

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo had rallied behind Sister Derby, whose ex-boyfriend is currently going through a bitter divorce.

The mother-of-one shared several cryptic messages online in reaction to Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce issues.

