Fella Makafui has gone off social media following her divorce saga with Medikal and issues surrounding her business

The actress announced her hiatus on social media moments before reports of her arrest surfaced online

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Fella Makafui's recent troubles

Ghanaian actress and socialite Fella Makafui has allegedly been granted bail after she was arrested for selling questionable health and wellness products.

A few moments before the reports of her arrest surfaced online, the actress announced her decision to log out of all social media platforms.

Her social media hiatus decision has sparked many conversations about her recent struggles with Medikal.

Fella Makafui's divorce saga continues

According to Fella Makafui, her next public appearance will be in Kumasi, where she will premiere her new movie Resonance.

On social media, the actress stated, "Logging out...back soon, Kumasi see you 8th June" as she rallied fans for the upcoming event.

Another note, the actress left before her hiatus read,

"Sometimes God takes you on a journey you didn't know you needed to to bring you everything you ever wanted. Trust the plan."

The actress' troubles began when Medikal shared explosive accusations about Fella going under the knife, raising numerous suspicions about her health and wellness business, Simply Snatched.

Netizens react to Fella Makafui's hiatus

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Fella Makafui's decision to go off social media.

warriorbae_remarked:

Good for her. She’s carrying herself like a mature woman in face of the divorce, embarrassment from her ex and public backlash. Her only focus should be on her family/daughter and her own welfare. Wishing more support and care for fella.

lovelyg2116 wrote:

Then sister derby did well oooo after all you plp did to her she didn’t go off

tettehblow said:

She is using her cousin’s account to read my comment lol

Nungua stool summons Medikal and Fella Makafui

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, overlord of the Gadangme State, had requested the estranged couple's presence after issues about their East Legon mansion emerged.

A new release signed by Rev Dr Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, instructs Medikal and Fella Makafui to submit their land documents to the palace for verification on Friday, May 24, 2024.

