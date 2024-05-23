Twene Jonas has found himself at the centre of ridicule after a throwback photo of him working as a cameraman for DJ Switch surfaces

In the photo, Jonas could be seen holding a camera as he recorded a young DJ Switch

The controversial social commentator, who now lives in the US and is known for his braggart nature, left many surprised after the photo surfaced

Outspoken social commentator Twene Jonas has become the subject of ridicule after an old photo surfaced showing Jonas working as a cameraman for DJ Switch, leaving many Ghanaians stunned.

The throwback image, which quickly went viral, showed a much younger Jonas recording DJ Switch as she performed. This revelation of Jonas's past has sparked a flurry of reactions online. Jonas, who likes to brag about his lavish lifestyle and success in the US, was now seen in a humbler role.

Jonas, who has built a reputation for himself by harshly critiquing the Ghanaian government and promoting the American way of life had many teasing him because of the photo.

In the midst of the teasing, some fans, however, viewed the photo as a show of Jonas's journey, growth and determination to succeed.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

the_hotnews_ said:

‘Jakpa’ well explained with a diagram

bosinst commented:

Very beautiful story, netflix worthy

kwame_a_ reacted:

So he is there illegally still ? And he loud like that ?

unruly_nana_qwami_flex said:

That's legendary move big ups to glass nkoaa

nymelodyofficial said:

He saw his chance and he took it...

tmt9106 said:

That was a bad move. The young girl have had several return trips to the US and back. We would have been on these trips.

