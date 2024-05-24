Ghanaian rapper Medikal says he won't apologise to United Showbiz host MzGee and her crew after insulting them in a live video

Medikal added that he deserves an apology from the management of UTV for their host's biased and unprofessional line of questioning

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on X by Bola Ray

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has reiterated that he would never apologise to media personality MzGee and the management of UTV for insulting them after his phone interview went viral online.

Speaking on the Starr Chat show with Bola Ray, the Omo Ada hitmaker argued that the interview was supposed to be about his successful show.

Medikal and Fella Makafui rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @medikal.

Source: Instagram

Medikal added it was unprofessional for MzGee to delve into his relationship with his ex-wife, Fella Makafui when he had just ended his first-ever concert at the Indigo O2 after months of preparation and publicity.

I am not apologizing to anyone because when they do interviews, MzGee will be a minister for a live interview. MzGee will not ask about the minister’s wife and the nonsense that is going on.

There is no need for an apology. I didn’t do anything. You called me after I finished an event, the interview was supposed to be centered about the event. They were wrong. They have to apologize to me.

Watch the video below;

Medikal and D-Black smoke the peace pipe

Ghanaian musician Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly D-Black, accused of causing Fella Makafui and Medikal's divorce, joined him in the studio to settle their differences.

Watch the video below;

Medikal Fires MzGee For Asking About His Ex-Wife Fella: "Are You Still With Your First Boyfriend?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Medikal has gained the respect of his fans after listening to his answers to certain questions posed to him on the United Showbiz program,

The artiste implored Ghanaians not to focus on his relationship problems but to join him in celebrating his successful event in London.

Some social media users have commented on viral videos that UTV posted on Instagram.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh