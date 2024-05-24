The Nungua stool requested the presence of Medikal and Fella Makafui after documents of their East Legon mansion popped up online

Fella Makafui honoured the request without her estranged husband

Reports indicate that the authorities have requested them to reappear before the authorities at another date

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her estranged husband Medikal came to the notice of the Nungua stool when documents of their East Legon mansion popped up online.

The stool requested both parties to present the documents for verification by Friday, May 24.

Reports indicate that Fella Makafui honoured the invitation without her estranged husband.

Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse sets new date

According to Caleb Nii Boye, a media personality who provided updates on the matter, Fella Makafui met with the authorities at the Nungua Traditional Council with her manager.

"Fruitful meeting it was. Fella Makafui came but without the land documents. Medikal couldn’t make it but called to inform the chiefs. They have been asked to come back on Tuesday with the land documents," Caleb shared online.

Medikal and Fella Makafui have shared different accounts about ownership of their East Legon mansion.

While Fella Makafui claims she contributed to constructing their East Legon mansion, Medikal has established that he financed the home alone.

The Nugua stool has emphasised that it is not interested in their marital issues but rather the land documents online bearing their names.

Medikal is expected to appear before the stool later as dealings between the couple and traditional authorities progress.

Netizens react to Fella Makafuis's meeting with the Nugua council

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Fella Makafui's meeting with the Nungua traditional council.

Katakyie Barima-Yaw Adansi-Tikesie said:

Gborbu Wulomo should take her rather as stool wife

Ama Ohenewa Klammer wrote:

Ghanaians have frustrated her Saa , see how she’s growing lean

Selina Nana Celine added

The earlier Fella and Medikal get lawyers to act on their behalf, the better. “People” will look for gaps in their documents and come at them!

Source: YEN.com.gh