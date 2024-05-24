Rapper Medikal spoke highly of his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui during an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat

In the video, he spoke about their daughter Island Frimpong being his priority and that he and Fella have moved on

Many people in the comments prayed for them to work out their differences and come back together

Rapper Medikal eulogised his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, and this raised the hopes of many of their fans that they would work through their divorce and come together as one happy family.

Medikal hails Fella Makafui as a good woman and hard working

During an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat, Medikal was asked whether he would want to work things out with Fella Makafui in order to break the cycle of divorce since his parents divorced when he was 11 years old.

Medikal stated that he never wanted to divorce Fella Makafui and made a conscious effort to prevent it from happening. The talented tapper further noted that he had no qualms with her. However, they have tried to make it work, but to no avail.

The Confirm hitmaker stated that his priority is co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong, and he will ensure that she has a bright future and never lacks anything.

"I have nothing against her. Fella is actually very hard-working, smart, and intelligent. She is a good woman. It is just that what we planned did not succeed, and we are not the first people to go through that. I don't hate her. I don't think she has hatred towards me because of what we went through," Medikal said.

Medikal, who recently sold out his Indigo O2 concert, said that he never expected things to have ended this way. He added that the only thing he has to sort out is his daughter, Island, adding that he and the star actress have moved on.

Reactions as Medikal spoke highly of Fella Makafui

Many people in the comment section prayed for Medikal and Fella Makafui to sort out their differences and make their marriage work. Others also advise him not to force love since it is not worth the try.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:

awurama_naa said:

After saying everything against her...smh

stunnernewboi said:

Don’t force love when it’s broken it will be full of pretends !! Wish you luck

kwaku_klewia said:

why he Dey force MDK, ah where he Dey wan make he do… oh mtcheeeeew

godson_vee said:

I really want them to work things out. God help them and may nature back them up❤️

iamblzd said:

I wish they could work things out and come back together for their daughter. Marriage is tough it comes with its ups and downs.

egyiriba_lysis said:

Peace of mind over breaking generational what-what

ambitious_afia said:

Odo naaa saaa atuuu adwen dwen. Bola kraa s3 Sen

seyram_gold said:

Just let go and work things out no relationship is perfect there are ups and downs we all are humans and we ain’t perfect just forgive and try again everything will be fine

Below is a video of Medikal speaking about his estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

