Shatta Wale has opened up about his ambition to run for the presidential office

The musician said he is turning 40 next year and thus is fit to consider venturing into public service

He also established that his experience running his Shatta Movement was enough for him to run the country

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has disclosed that he is considering running for the highest office in Ghanaian public service.

The musician spoke about this ambition during a TikTok live interaction with Ghanaian digital creator Achieve Doctor.

A clip of the interaction has popped up online, sparking numerous conversations among netizens.

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale Photo source: Facebook/CharlesNiiArmah

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale unveils his vision as a potential president

According to Shatta Wale, his dream is to help change Ghana despite his questionable image as an entertainer.

He rallied Ghanaians to encourage and guide him to plan his foray into politics and not write him off because of his reputation.

“Ghana needs a president like me…My Dad wants me to go into politics because he knows that I am so confident and know the guidelines of how to really run a Movement. That is why my Shatta Movement is the biggest fanbase in Africa; the musician emphasised as he shared his readiness to quit music and begin his political career.

Netizens reaction to Shatta Wale's presidential ambition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's presidential ambitions.

@kojo_wale said:

Shatta Wale’s dream is to help make Ghana better with the right encouragement and support . I love the confidence in his voice and it’s my prayer this wish will be granted

@CAYWISE_TV commented:

Someone who can insult women publicly? We’re not serious as people. He should stop insulting people on the internet when they wrong him. Instead go and solve the issues privately…

@lam_pard1 added:

Shatta Wale as President go be mad oooo. He go dey give State of Nations address aaa then wo maame tw3 nam mu Nbs wo maame tw3 in his speeches oo

Shatta Wale recalls ghastly scene with his dad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had described an intense altercation with his father, Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, also known as Shatta Capo.

The disagreement, which Shatta Wale detailed, resulted in his father's decision to destroy his bed and other personal items, and he was later instructed to leave the family home. Shatta Wale said he took this harsh, drastic action as a life lesson, suggesting that his father was pushing him towards independence and self-sufficiency.

Source: YEN.com.gh