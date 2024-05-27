Rapper Sarkodie was among a star-studded line of artistes who took turns to thrill revellers at this year's Pent Hall Week

The rapper leveraged the student's platform to rally support for his colleague Guru, who is in pole position to become a student leader

A video of the musicians on stage has popped up online, sparking endless conversations on social media

Ghanaian hitmaker Maradona Yeboah Agyei Fuah, known as Guru, has launched his bid for the University of Ghana SRC presidential race.

The musician kickstarted this new semsester with a high, leveraging his star power to give students a unique welcome treat.

Sarkodie backs Guru's SRC campaign

Rapper Sarkodie stormed King Promise's set at this year's Penthall week celebrations at the University of Ghana to their latest collaboration with Olivetheboy Favourite Story.

The Ghanaian rapper also thrilled the audience with several hits from his catalogue.

Climaxing his performance, Sarkodie threw his weight behind Guru on stage. If you want Sarkodie to perform here again, then vote for Guru, Sarkodie said before leaving the stage.

Guru expressed his appreciation to Sarkodie online, saying,

"I want to say a huge thank to my day one brother @sarkodie for endorsing my SRC Presidential candidature at the Pent Hall Week on Saturday! Your support means a lot to me. UG, Let's make this happen! Building the SRC with everyone for everyone

Netizens react to Sarkodie's support

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie's gesture towards Guru.

@orleansarkcess said:

Nti Obidi wonsuro adeɛ?? Endorsement biom??

@kwabenaofficial wrote:

You’ve really worked and given us memories therefore I’ll support you in this next phase of yours. You have my vote

@AcorsticP commented:

I’m happy you guys still dey vibe cos you used to be my favorite combo

Lil Win joins Guru's door-to-door campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Guru had been spotted with renowned Kumawood actor Lil Win speaking to the students in their hostels, moving from one room to the other.

Guru jokingly introduced Lil Win as his vice president as they went room to room, soliciting support for the musician, now a student politician.

