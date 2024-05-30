The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards is set to come off on Saturday, June 1

Renowned entertainment pundit Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has shared his prediction for the Best Music Video of the Year category

The pundit explained that Stonebwoy's Manodzi has the highest chance of winning the category

On June 1, the Telecel Ghana Music Awards will host its 25th edition in Accra. Over 170 artistes are in pole position to win the 30 awards up for grabs on the night.

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy has 13 nominations at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards, the highest by any musician.

Entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh has tipped Stonebwoy to carry home the Best Music Video award this year.

Stonebwoy's Manodzi to win Best Music Video

Stonebwoy's collaboration with Angelique Kidjo off his 5th Dimension album has gained the Ghanaian musician significant appeal globally.

The song narrowly missed out on a Grammy nod and gave him his first performance slot at London's Royal Albert Hall, standing side by side with Angelique Kidjo.

The visuals for Manodzi earned Stonebwoy a nod in the Best Music Video category, defined by TGMA as the most creative and entertaining music video produced within the calendar year.

Unlike other categories, only the academy and the board have a say in who wins the Best Music Video award.

Stonebwoy, , and Kuami Eugene have two entries in that category. Other contenders for the award include Kweku Smoke, DJ Vyruksy, Scott Evans, and Amaarae.

Yaw Boadu Ayeboafoh established that the category is tough, considering the quality of music videos produced by all contenders. However, the entertainment analyst argued that Stonebwoy's Manodzi has the highest chance of winning the award.

MC Portfolio backs Stonebwoy for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that radio personality MC Portfolio presented a submission that has increased the hopes of many Ghanaian fans rallying behind Stonebwoy for Artiste of the Year.

According to MC Portfolio, Stonebwoy and King Promise equally tick many of the boxes for consideration for the Artiste of the Year category.

However, Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album and his flagship Bhim Concert at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium place him above King Promise.

