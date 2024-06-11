Sobolo has detailed how actor Dr Likee changed his life and recollected the circumstances that led to him working with the actor

Sobolo mentioned how he had been struggling to get recognition in the acting scene but got snubbed by directors for movie roles

The actor shared how Dr Likee invited him to his set one day and turned his life around, and praised the veteran movie star for being kind-hearted

Popular Ghanaian actor Sobolo, in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his rise to fame, crediting his career trajectory to veteran actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene.

Sobolo recounted his early struggles in the acting scene, detailing how he faced constant rejections and snubs from directors despite his efforts to secure roles.

Sobolo said things took a turn for the better when Dr Likee invited him to join on his set for a movie through which he got the name Sobolo. He mentioned that he has spent five years with Dr Likee, and during this period, the actor has provided him with food, clothing, and shelter.

Dr Likee is responsible for the careers of many new-age skit actors. He has also paved the way for other stars, including Kyekyeku, 39/40, Ama Tundra, and Awurama.

Ghanaians praise Dr Likee

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Issahakbhim2 said:

Aka de do wonders everyone de talk en good matter

StateMan75 said:

Dr. Likee must be celebrated. He has touched a lot of lives than the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo

abdlwahid_8 wrote:

Dr. Likee has employed more people than the government

paakwasi_2000 said:

Go and listen to Aka’s story on okukuseku by Emilia Brobbey on YouTube. Your man has seen everything in life, what you go show am ?

