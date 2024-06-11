Sobolo Praises Dr Likee, Details How He Changed His Life, Shares Touching Story
- Sobolo has detailed how actor Dr Likee changed his life and recollected the circumstances that led to him working with the actor
- Sobolo mentioned how he had been struggling to get recognition in the acting scene but got snubbed by directors for movie roles
- The actor shared how Dr Likee invited him to his set one day and turned his life around, and praised the veteran movie star for being kind-hearted
Popular Ghanaian actor Sobolo, in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his rise to fame, crediting his career trajectory to veteran actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene.
Sobolo recounted his early struggles in the acting scene, detailing how he faced constant rejections and snubs from directors despite his efforts to secure roles.
Sobolo said things took a turn for the better when Dr Likee invited him to join on his set for a movie through which he got the name Sobolo. He mentioned that he has spent five years with Dr Likee, and during this period, the actor has provided him with food, clothing, and shelter.
Dr Likee is responsible for the careers of many new-age skit actors. He has also paved the way for other stars, including Kyekyeku, 39/40, Ama Tundra, and Awurama.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Ghanaians praise Dr Likee
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Issahakbhim2 said:
Aka de do wonders everyone de talk en good matter
StateMan75 said:
Dr. Likee must be celebrated. He has touched a lot of lives than the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo
abdlwahid_8 wrote:
Dr. Likee has employed more people than the government
paakwasi_2000 said:
Go and listen to Aka’s story on okukuseku by Emilia Brobbey on YouTube. Your man has seen everything in life, what you go show am ?
Ras Nene prays for Kyekyeku
In another story, in a heartwarming video, Ras Nene prayed for his protege, Kyekyeku, after winning Best Comedian at the YEN Entertainment Awards.
The actor showered blessings on Kykyeku, who's like a son to him, and prayed that he would outdo him and achieve greater things.
The beautiful moment took place on the set of Kyekyeku's upcoming movie 1954, which is set to be released on March 6, 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.