Ship Dealer has opened up about his best moments in France after his recent trip to the country

The hilarious viral sensation claimed to have met new Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe during his tour

A video of him sharing his interaction with the global football star has sparked a frenzy online

Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer recently returned from a French Embassy-sponsored trip to France and has shared his best experiences from the tour.

The viral sensation returned to work as part of Pure FM's sports show team in a regal Kente outfit, and he was welcomed back like a king.

A video of him talking about his moments with French player Kylian Mbappe has surfaced online.

Ship Dealer and Kylian Mbappe Photo source: Facebook/RealBKB, Facebook/Mbappe_07

Source: Facebook

Ship Dealer recounts meeting Mbappe

Ship Dealer has gained significant attention online with his hilarious bull-throwing statements during the Pure FM sports show.

On the show's June 14th edition, Ship Dealer recounted meeting Kylian Mbappe, who has now signed a landmark deal with his childhood dream club, Real Madrid.

According to Ship Dealer, he spoke to Mbappe and urged him to focus on winning the Champions League in his first season.

The player, who has spent over eight years of his professional career in the French top flight, has won the ultimate trophy seven times with PSG and once with AS Monaco.

He was instrumental in the French national team's 2018 World Cup win. Despite his high football achievements, Mbappe has yet to become a European champion.

Ghanaians react to Ship Dealer's interaction with Mbappe

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in relation to Ship Dealer's acclaimed interaction with Real Madrid football star Kylian Mbappe.

@amkwamz said:

Wahala for kofi

@SNUPE112 wrote:

Akoa wei y3 tr)

@__Nkansah noted:

I’m so humbled and I’m so tears

Ship Dealer defends his British royalty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer, who claimed to be a direct child of the late Queen Elizabeth, had finally submitted proof of his royal citizenship.

He shared a video of himself standing close to an effigy of the Queen as proof of his direct descent from the British throne.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh