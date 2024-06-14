Footballer Prince Tagoe has opened up about helping artistes such as Stonebwoy and hiplife group Praye

The footballer claimed to have executive produced albums and provided resources for the artistes

However, all he has received in return is their ungratefulness and underappreciation in the industry

Ghanaian footballer Prince Tagoe was a key player in the Black Stars' attack in Ghana's 2006 AFCON and 2010 World Cup campaigns.

Off the pitch, the former Bundesliga star was a staunch lover of music and a pillar of support behind several artistes.

In a recent interview, Prince Tagoe discussed the highs and lows of working with some of Ghana's top musicians, including Stonebwoy.

Prince Tagoe recounts working with Stonebwoy

According to Prince Tagoe, he had a soft spot for music owing to his high school days with musicians like Sugar Ranking and Kofi Nti.

It's not surprising that the footballer had an open-arm policy for several Ghanaian artistes, including Stonebwoy, during their early days.

In his recent interview, he disclosed that his relationship with Stonebwoy had depreciated despite being a financier and enabler behind the artiste after his exit from Samini's music label, High-Grade Family.

The former Hoffenheim star said he introduced Stonebwoy to Emmanuel Adebayor and used to avail his luxury fleet of cars to the musician and his team.

"Someone told me that he has even unfollowed me on Instagram," the football star cried out as he talked about his current relationship with Stonebwoy.

He explained that Stonebwoy's treatment is no different from that of other musicians like Praye, for whom he pumped money into executive producing their albums.

Media personality Mr Logic, in one of his appearances on the United Showbiz programme, highlighted Prince Tagoe's efforts and bashed the artistes for not recognising and acknowledging the footballer.

Prince Tagoe found guilty in fraud case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe had been ordered to pay back $40,000 after an alleged fraud in 2021.

The case involved George Boateng, a Black Stars assistant coach and former professional footballer.

Tagoe is to pay back the money at the exchange rate of GH¢10 per dollar following the charge of defrauding by false pretences at an Accra Circuit Court.

