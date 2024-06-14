Global site navigation

Abigail And Mother Bond, Converse In Adangme, Video Warms Hearts
by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Abigail and her mother, in a video, were seen conversing in their local language, Adangme, and their bond warmed a lot of hearts
  • The young dancer, who suffers from a hearing impairment, managed to engage her mother in conversation, and both of them had broad smiles on their face
  • Abigail, alongside her dance partner and mentor, Afronita, recently featured on Britain's Got Talent and placed third in the competition

Ghanaian dancer Abigail and her mother, in a video, were seen having a conversation in their local language, Adangme. Despite Abigail’s hearing impairment, their interaction was filled with joy and laughter, as they had broad smiles on their faces.

Abigail communicates with mum in Adangme in beautiful video
Abigail and mother communicating. Photo Source: abigaildromofanpage
Source: TikTok

The video brought smiles to the faces of many Ghanaians, who were happy to see the lovely bond between mother and child.

Recently, Abigail, along with her dance partner and mentor, Afronita, made headlines when they appeared on the popular talent show Britain’s Got Talent. Their performances impressed fans and judges, earning them a well-deserved third place in the competition.

The duo’s success on the international stage has been a source of pride for many Ghanaians, who were happy to see them represent the country on the global stage.

Abigail and mother warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maame Serwaa said:

beautiful Abigail and her sweet mum we are proud of you

Doris Mensah commented:

Thank you mommy ♥️♥️try to talk more to our star for me ,God will heal her through talking

ENYONAM said:

am happy for her that i hear she is speaking woow mummy god bless you more

Henyo Bridget commented:

Today is my first time seeing her speak and am very happy

Afronita organises dance class

In another story, Afronita announced that she would be offering private dance lessons in London and invited all interested parties to join.

This comes after her Britain's Got Talent exploits alongside dance partner Abigail, placing third in the competition.

The smart young girl used the clout the platform gave her to expand her brand reach by providing dance lessons for people interested in the art of dance.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

