A video of Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo going shopping in the UK has gone viral on social media

The talented dancer was captured in the company of her mother at a shopping mall, going to purchase some clothes

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comments section to express their views

Ghanian dancer Abigail Dromo has mesmerised netizens after a video of her shopping in the UK surfaced online.

The young lady is captured in the video with her mother and others guiding her to pick up some clothes at a shopping centre.

A delighted Abigail could not conceal her joy as she roamed about in the shopping centre to select her choice of clothing.

The footage comes amid the alleged dispute between her family and Afronita. Although Afronita's camp has remained silent, Abigail's family has come forward to clear the air.

Per videos and photos circulating online, both dancers seem to be doing well abroad.

Netizens react to footage of Abigail going shopping

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comments to express their views. Many also expressed their views on the alleged feud between the two camps.

@user4847238586632 wrote:

"This bond is forever God bless you mummy."

@Nevi wrote:

"Afronita has done very well."

@Nana Ama devlin wrote:

"But people are saying the girl can talk or hear but she just replied her."

@deliagrai wrote:

"A country called Ghana. the love this woman and daughter showed to our beautiful Abi is so real. Now see how pple are dragging her and the Afro family."

