Britain's Got Talent stars Afronita and Abigail are expected to return to Ghana tonight after their performance in the UK

According to Ghanaian broadcaster in the UK, Caleb Nii Boye, the duo will return with families to Ghana on June 17, 2024, at 6 pm

Netizens who heard the news were delighted and expressed their desire to welcome the duo in a unique way

Britain's Got Talent stars Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita and her protégé Abigail Dromo, are expected to return home tonight.

This is according to Caleb Nii Boye, a Ghanaian broadcaster who has been an active media team member promoting Abigail and her mentor in the United Kingdom.

Afronita and Abigail pulled up a wonderful performance at the 2024 BGT

The team expected to return includes Afronita, her family, Abigail, and her mother. This comes two weeks after the talented Ghanaian dancers ended their BGT performance.

The alleged dispute between Afronita and Abigail's families

Despite putting Ghana's name on the map, reports widely circulating on social media indicate that there was friction between the families of both parties, which some claim has led to the BGT stars parting ways with each other.

Abigail Dromo's team member confirmed the rumours; however, Afronita's side remained silent.

Abigail gets scholarship

After the brawl, a photo of Abigail in a school uniform with another renowned dancer in the UK surfaced.

Following the photo's release, it has been widely reported that Abigail has attained a scholarship and is set to study in the UK.

Caleb Nii Boye could not confirm this, as he wasn't sure whether the scholarship was authentic.

Ghanaians delighted to receive Afronita and Abigail

Many Ghanaians who heard the news during Caleb Nii Boye's interview on United Showbiz were delighted and expressed interest in welcoming the duo. Others also expressed their views on the ongoing brouhaha.

@AburokyireabaGhana wrote:

"I can boldly say that Afronita’s mother is one of the best mothers in Ghana. How many mothers have helped their children to this extent?"

@Obaapamary68 wrote:

"I think in all things we must learn next time, parents must sided themselves and allow professional management to take charge."

@Akua AJ wrote:

"Hmmm.. Afronita has really suffered, God is with you?"

Afronita and Abigail take third place at BGT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the talented Ghanaian dancers unleashed a remarkable performance at the 2024 Britain's Got Talent, which earned them the third spot at the end of the contest.

Many fans in Ghana and globally have hailed the duo for that.

