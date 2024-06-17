Global site navigation

Stonebwoy Appeals To Black Stars Players: "Help Ampllify Ghanaian Music"
by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • The video of Stonebwoy appealing to players of the senior national has gone viral
  • He admonished the players to endeavour to support Ghanaian musicians by way of promoting their songs
  • Many people who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with Stonebwoy

Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy has made a passionate appeal to players of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @a.k.f1963, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, who was speaking in an interview on Peace FM, appealed to players of the Black Stars to project Ghanaian music, which would help it gain global reach.

Photo of Black Stars and Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy appeals to Black Stars players Photo credit: @GhanaBlackStars/X @Stonebwoy/Facebook
Source: Twitter

Citing himself as an example, he explained that Mohammed Kudus, during his time at Ajax AFC and now West Ham, has promoted his songs, which has benefited Ghanaian music.

"I will appeal to other team players to do this for us, if you have a favourite Ghanaian musician come up with a strategy to help amplify their music, so that we can also sell our music more".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's comments

Social media users who, through the comments section of the video, agreed with Stonebwoy over his assertion.

Gold_berg commented:

Wisdom is speaking

1GAD Mensah indicated:

Godfather dey talk truth

Nana Kwame Kwame wrote:

Thank you bro

Baron cash indicated:

Knowledge is power

hajjprof1 wrote:

I knew this was all planned. Stone is there

Stonebwoy denies having a hand in Shatta Wale's cancelled show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had spoken about accusations from Shatta Wale about the cancelled show.

In a viral video, Stonebwoy said he had nothing to do with the show's cancellation.

Stonebwoy referred to the Dean of Students' statement about the show's cancellation, which explained that Shatta Wale was not allowed to perform because the organizers failed to comply with the University's protocols.

Media personality Ola Michael also argued that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had signed a bond preventing them from playing shows together following the gun-drawing incident in 2019.

Source: YEN.com.gh

