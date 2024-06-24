Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has shared his frustration over the cost of fish in Accra

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the actor expressed concern that fish would cost more in a coastal area like Accra than in Kumasi

Ghanaians who came across his video told him the situation was the same everywhere

A Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has complained about the cost of fish in the capital compared to other parts of the country.

The celebrated Ghanaian actor said he did not understand why fish would cost more in coastal areas like Accra than in the noncoastal parts of the country.

Eddie Nartey said in noncoastal places like Kumasi, fishes are cheaper, adding that a GH¢10 worth of fish he bought recently in the garden city would have cost between GH¢35 to GH¢40 in Accra.

"If we get fish for Accra, why should fish be expensive? Why should fish be cheaper in Kumasi compared to Accra? Accra is where we got the sea. The fishermen go from Monday to Sunday, only Tuesday, we dey no dey go sea. Why is fish so expensive in Accra," her ranted.

Taking to his TikTok page to rant, Eddie Nartey said the rate at which prices were rising in Accra was concerning.

He added that due to the high cost of living in the capital people now struggle to afford food with fish.

"Now you no go fit chop Kenkey and fish oo. Most people dey chop Kenkey and fried egg. I think All the Gas have to move to Kumasi because if them take the sea go Kumasi, then my guy, we are all going to Kumasi," he added.

Ghanaians react to his rants

Ghanaian followers of Eddie Nartey's TikTok page reacted to his rants, telling him that the situation was not peculiar to only Accra.

@Adwoa wrote:

"Takoradi too fish is expensive but sea Dey here."

@edienartey replied:

"So the question is WHYYYYYY? What’s causing this?"

@Ewuraaaaaa said:

"Fish is also expensive in capecoast."

@Naa_Adukwei_1 also said:

"Accra fish be golden fish."

@Am blessed commented:

"the one in kumasi is freezing fish Accra is fresh."

