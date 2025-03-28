Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali has given fans a sneak peek into her life as a new mother

The beautiful socialite was spotted babysitting her new child while enjoying a good time at home

The video of Maali and her new child excited scores of fans who have been following her journey ever since she announced her pregnancy

Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali has courted attention on social media after a video of her and her new baby surfaced online.

Shatta Wale's baby mama lounges at home with her new daughter. Photo source: MaaliXMaali, Celebrityreporter

Source: Facebook

Maali gave birth to a bouncing baby girl about a year after the musician announced their relationship.

She got several gifts including a brand new Range Rover as part of her push gifts. Scores of fans congratulated her after giving birth but not much has been seen of Maali and her child.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maali was captured enjoying a mother-and-daughter bonding time in their plush mansion.

Maale wore a a pair of jeans and a T-shirt while she lounged at home with a wine glass in hand entertaining Shatta Wale's daughter who was comfortably seated in her beautiful stroller.

Maali's Motherhood Journey

Maali and Shatta Wale welcomed their first child in November last year. The baby girl is Shatta Wale's third child. The two, Majesty and Cherissa were from previous relationships.

The socialite announced her milestone on social media. Her husband's manager, Sammy Flex confirmed the news in a vlog saying,

"His girlfriend and wife-to-be got pregnant for him. Once again, God has been good to them. After going through nine months of in and out, here and there, thank God the lady delivers."

Shatta Wale was ecstatic when he shared the first footage after Maale's delivery. The musician has said that Maali is his perfect match and hopes to marry her.

Maali's motherhood journey has been nothing short of a spectacle.

Several weeks before the news went rife about Maali's delivery, the socialite shared moments from her plush baby shower and gender reveal.

Maali celebrated the special moment with close friends and family with guests dressed in either blue or pink, signifying their prediction of the gender of Maali's yet-to-be-born baby.

When it was time for the gender reveal, the heavily pregnant Maali popped the party popper, which splashed blue elements.

She was disappointed, and her friends felt sad. They later told her she was having a baby girl when they brought out a pink cake for them to celebrate the occasion.

Maali shares a video and photos from her plush baby shower. Image Credit: @maali_maali_j

Source: Instagram

Maali checks out Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali checked out Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce Cullinan after he brought the car to his East Legon mansion from the Tema port.

In a viral video, the SM boss' baby mama beamed with excitement as she entered the car to see its plush interior.

Despite suffering a wardrobe malfunction, Maali continued to record a video of herself and Shatta Wale celebrating the car's arrival in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh