Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has gained significant traction with his viral trend 'go this way' online

A video of a little girl recreating the viral trend has left the comedian and his fans in awe

Fans thronged the comments section to encourage the comedian who is manning his resurgence

Funny Face has opened up about his recent viral moment with Asamoah Gyan and his old-time Black Stars teammates.

The actor, who suffered mental issues leading him to prison after a recent drink-and-drive accident, said he is happy with his new journey.

This comes after he posted a video of a young girl enjoying his 'go this way' trend, which has catapulted him into the good graces of Ghanaians.

Funny Face sheds tears of joy

Funny Face, real name Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is one of Ghana's most sought-after comedians. He has had to fight back into Ghanaians' hearts after his recent legal issues.

His latest trend has catapulted his Facebook page, helping him garner over five million impressions on the platform.

Speaking on the heartwarming moment with the little girl recreating the viral 'go this way' trend, Funny Face said,

“ GYE NYAME “ this video just broke me down in tears .. but dis time not tears of pain anymore but tears of joy and of sound mind , it has been a long journey fighting my way to the top again."

In his post, the comedian expressed his gratitude to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and his older brother Baffour Gyan for their consistent efforts to ensure his resurgence.

Ghanaians hail Funny Face

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of the little girl experimenting with Funny Face.

atsughana said:

Enjoy your new journey

_wise._ wrote:

More wins ahead bruh ❤️

mr_god_is_my_reason remarked:

You will make it up again #soon time Forget everybody

elcoco8725 noted:

DON'T FORGET SEA

Funny face mobbed by fans in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face had joined Asamoah Gyan's entourage for the All Regional Games, whipping support from fans ahead of the mega-concert at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on July 6.

The comedian shared a cheerful moment with the fans who mobbed him in Kuamsi and gave them some money to share.

The fans were excited about Funny Face's gesture as they sang his praises, appreciating his efforts to move past his financial and marital woes.

