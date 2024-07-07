Funny Face has had a swell time in Kumasi whipping up support for Asamoah Gyan's All Regional Games

The former Black Stars captain reunited with his former teammates ahead of the showdown at the Baba Yara Sports stadium

A video of Funny Face entertaining the football stars has surfaced online, exciting numerous fans

On July 6, Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan successfully launched his All Regional Games Sports tournament in Kumasi with Dr Bawumia and his former teammates.

The concert platformed top musicians, including singer Wendy Shay and Fancy Gadam, to serenade fans.

A video of Funny Face entertaining Asamoah Gyan's guests has surfaced online.

Funny Face and Black Stars players Photo source: Instagram/therealfunnyface, Instagram/AsamoahGyan

Funny Face excites former Black Stars players

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face continues to man his resurgence after going bankrupt and landing in jail.

The comedian joined Asamoah Gyan's All Regional Games entourage to whip up support and increase its awareness.

Before the concert, the comedian was spotted among Asamoah Gyan and his former Black stars teammates, including Agyeman Badu, Kojo Asamoah, and Haminu Dramani.

The entertaining video excited scores of Ghanaian fans rooting for the Ghanaian comedian to find his feet after his recent woes.

Fans react to Funny Face's stint with former Black Stars players

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Funny Face's entertaining moment with Asamoah Gyan and his teammates.

starplug2 remarked:

Am very happy seeing u smiling again agye Ta

ama.nyarko.129794 noted:

Everybody in the comment section should go this way

mc_ignatius' wrote:

Funny am happy for u bro…we need more of the this way movement

high_fashion_plug said:

Awww ❤️❤️ I pray this happiness never fades away ..mani agye paaa

Asamoah Gyan speaks after meeting Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan had relived the memorable moment he met with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his visit to Kumasi for the All Regional Games launch.

The visit was part of Gyan's tour of the Ashanti Region, which preceded the official launch of the All-Regional Games. The football icon shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and excitement with a touching caption.

Source: YEN.com.gh