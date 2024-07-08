Disgraced Ghanaian chef, Chef Smith, went viral after a video of him dancing hard in the kitchen surfaced on social media

The song he danced to was Ghanaian musicians Obrafour and Tinny's Ayekoo, as he slayed in his apron

The video got many people laughing hard as they talked about his dream of becoming famous becoming a reality

Disgraced Ghanaian chef, Chef Ebenezer Smith, aka Chef Smith, has gone viral once again after a dance video of him surfaced on social media, days after causing a pandemonium with his fake Guinness World Record holder announcement.

Chef Smith during his cook-a-thon.

Source: Instagram

Chef Smith dances hard

In the video posted on Sammy Kay Media's Instagram, Chef Smith is spotted in a kitchen making a grand entrance while holding a stick and rocking a blue apron that matches his blue shirt and trousers.

With Ghanaian musicians Obrafour and Tinny's Ayekoo playing in the background, the chef who faked his Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt displayed fire dance moves. He did breakdancing moves while beaming with smiles in the video.

The video comes after he apologised to Ghanaians for forging his GWR certificate and declaring himself the winner for the record of the longest marathon cooking by an individual.

Below is the video of Chef Smith breakdancing to Obrafour and Tinny's Ayekoo

Reactions to the video of Chef Smith breakdancing

The video of Chef Smith dancing and singing got many people laughing hard in the comment section. Others also talked about the disgraced chef wanting to garner fame and he achieving his aim.

Below are the reactions to the dance video:

madridson_9 said:

Greatest chef of all time

baby_moon49 said:

The latest celebrity in town

taylor.mcbenjamin said:

Man belongs to the Dance industry than the Guinness Book Food-a-thon Category.

konkonsa_247 said:

Eiii Chef I was on other pages crying for you ooo is me ooo , YOUR CRYING PARTNER WE HAVENT FINISHED CRYING PLEASE DONT START ANY COOKING SHOW YET.

afia_papabi1 said:

If cooking did not help, my brother join DWP or Dancegodlloyd wai, maybe dance-a-thon can help.

mabel_ankamah said:

Like joke like joke, he's trending paaa

adwoa_pretty23 said:

Ɛneɛ na DANCERTHON reloading

Chef Smith explains why he still did cook-a-thon without approval from GWR

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith, aka Chef Smith, explained why he decided to attempt the cook-a-thon record without applying for approval from GWR.

In an exclusive interview with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, he revealed that the reason for forging his attempt was his passion for cooking. The video had many people sharing their opinions while others criticised him.

Source: YEN.com.gh