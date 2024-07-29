Efia Odo joined Kwaku Manu and a host of other Ghanaian celebrities for UTV's July 27th edition of Showbiz

She talked extensively about her life, from her business pursuits as a restauranteur to her relationship status

The socialite's response after Kwaku Manu asked her out on a date during the interview has got fans talking

Ghanaian actress Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, made headlines after the July 27th episode of UTV's United Showbiz program.

The renowned socialite opened up about her love life and the qualities she desires in her ideal suitor.

The musician's remarks addressing Kwaku Manu's interest in her while on live TV have got fans fuming.

Efia Odo turns Kwaku Manu down

In her recent interview, Efia Odo addressed rumours about her sexual orientation. She established that she was interested in men, contrary to the rumours.

However, the actress, now a musician, refused to consider a proposal from Kwaku Manu, stating that the Kumawood actor was not her type of man.

According to Efia Odo, who was rumoured to have dated King Promise, she prefers her suitors to be responsible.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo's blunt remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's response after Kwaku Manu's proposal.

@richypee2008 said:

When a ghanaian woman say I want a responsible man, they mean someone who can waste their money on them. Kwaku manu get money, but he's definitely not wasting it 🤣

@Nhelycake wrote:

She is treating him exactly how her “type” treats her. If you’re properly loved you won’t be sitting on national tv and disrespect a man and joke about it

@Ahllam567_LFC noted:

But the truth of the matter is that kwaku manu would never want someone like Efia.

@skery407 remarked:

Same person wey that green mantis chop nu ?

@_rollwithoscar quizzed:

What be ein type aa,a responsible man smh. Ein head like my elbow,sia 😒

Efia Odo apologises to Sista Afia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had called for an end to her heated feud with musician Sista Afia.

Efia Odo confessed that the devil got the better of her, causing her to backtrack on her religious ideals, and acknowledged that body-shaming Sista Afia, especially after being tagged with a picture of her, was disrespectful.

