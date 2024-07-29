Onua TV show host Nana Ama McBrown has finally met one of her most seasoned admirers Afia Likki Soap

The viral sensation appeared on Onua Showtime to share her life and hilarious antics with the audience

A portion of their interview, which has popped up online, has got many fans relishing the moment

Ghanaian actress and TV star Nana Ama McBrown brought Tiktok sensation Afia Liki soap on a recent episode of her Onua Showtime program.

The TikTok sensation has been longing to see her favourite TV star, especially to get her new liquid soap product endorsed.

Afia, who has now become a sensation, treated McBrown and her guests to endless hilarious moments as she recounted her life.

Nana Ama McBrown and Afia Liki soap Photo source: YouTube/OnuaTV

Afia Liki Soap reports her manager

According to Afia, she lived her life as a cleaner before venturing into her liquid soap business.

The young mother of two recounted how she met her manager, who created a frenzy around her hilarious experiences

Despite her manager's efforts, Afia said on Onua Showtime that she was unhappy with certain bits of her superstar life.

She told Nana Ama McBrown that her manager was fond of bragging about the work she did for her, which sometimes made her shy.

She warned her manager to check his attitude, or else she would end her content creation career. Afia's demeanour as she warned the manager cracked up the house and triggered Nana Ama McBrown to settle the score.

Ghanaians react to Afia Likki soap's hilarious moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown and Afia Liki Soap's moments on Onua Showtime.

@DorothySaahene-ix3ex said:

Mommy Please thank you for how youre address Afia. GOD bless you

@Adomnkoa wrote:

Nana Ama you have the patience of a saint.

@user-wf3xs9ck2f remarked:

She is brilliant ooo but did not get proper naturing from begining she can sing and rap too Nana only u can help her@user-wf3xs9ck2f

Mcbrown supports sports academy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had hosted pupils and representatives of Strong Heroes and Junior Armour Football Academy, an underprivileged children's sports academy.

The Onuah showtime host leveraged her stardom to rally for support for the underprivileged youngsters in the sports academy.

