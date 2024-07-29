Efia Odo released a song with Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe on July 26 amid her recent issues with singer Sista Afia

Taking to social media, Ghanaians have credited Lyrical Joe instead of the socialite for the song's lyrics

Efia Odo, in a recent interview, denied rumours that he wrote the song and shared information about the new track

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has responded to ghostwriting rumours surrounding her new song with rapper Lyrical Joe.

Efia Odo reacts to rumours about song

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz show, Efia Odo denied rumours of Lyrical Joe writing her verses on her newly released song, Put 'Em On.

The socialite stated that she wrote the song's first verse before contacting the rapper for the collaboration. She explained that she only consulted Lyrical Joe to critique some of the song's lyrics she had written for the song.

She said:

"Lyrical Joe is not my ghostwriter. Many people think he wrote the song for me, but I had already written my first verse before I put him on the song. I wanted to make sure that I had my energy before introducing him on the song. We had our back-to-back when he came. I won't lie, he only helped me on that side. I write my own music."

Efia Odo also recounted her technical challenges and explained the creative process behind the production of her song with Lyrical Joe.

Below is the video of Efia Odo addressing the rumours about her new song:

Reactions to Efia Odo addressing ghostwriting rumours

Efia Odo's comments gathered social media users' reactions, with many praising her for her creative talents. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@47savagereal commented:

"Ghana Ice spice 🔥🔥😂."

@mcalistercutely commented:

"Utv you people like vawlence ooo. Buh nice song thou🔥."

@casiino_jnr commented:

"Very soon efya odo will bring America hip pop to Ghana 🔥🔥."

@obaapahommies commented:

"Efia Odo am your number one fan."

@chebe_hair_plug commented:

"😂😂😂 ❤️❤️❤️I love her lyrics and bars."

Efia Odo apologises to Sista Afia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo appeared to give up on the beef with Sister Afia and expressed remorse over the recent incidents.

The socialite turned musician admitted that her actions in the feud were uncalled for and said that her instincts had rebuked her for them.

She also publicly apologised to Sister Afia, signalling an end to a contentious relationship that has captivated the public and media.

