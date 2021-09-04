Fella Makafui's sister, Fendy Fella, has popped up with a new photo

The photo has Fendy rocking a bikini-like dress and looking gorgeous in it

The photo has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have been astounded by Fendy's beauty

Beauty runs in the family of actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, and it is evident in her looks and that of her sister, Fendy Fella.

Fendy Fella, who is the eldest of the two seems to be affirming this after dropping a new photo online.

The photo has Fendy showing off her impressively fine looks in an outfit that can be likened to a bikini.

Fella Makafui's sister is a beauty to behold Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on an Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, Fendy is seen standing inside the compound of a house.

She rocked the peach-coloured dress which was separated from the chest downwards. Rocking long hair, Fendy glowed in beauty even though she seemed to be without makeup.

It is not known exactly where Fendy took this picture but some comments sighted on social media suggest the location to be outside Accra.

See Fendy's photo below:

Reactions

After the emergence of Fendy Fella's photo, a number of social media have shared their thoughts with many praising her over her beauty.

nanaarabakwenua suggested that Fendy was in Elmina in the Central region:

"Welcome to Elmina ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

abs_gh described Fendy's looks as:

"Pure beauty ❤️."

lydiahamnisi saw the photo as beautiful:

"This is beautiful❤️."

nutsigifty5 said:

"Hope u doing good , long time"

adjoviakpanu thought Fendy was enjoying paa:

"Enjoyment paaaaaa nie."

Fella's birthday photos

Fendy's photo has popped up just two weeks after her sister also released some stunning photos in celebration of her birthday.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Fella turned 26 years old on Friday, August 20, 2021

The actress took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos in gorgeous fashion in celebration of her new age.

Fella's photos have got the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Berla Mundi, and others sending their birthday wishes.

