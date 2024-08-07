Hakeem has backed up Ghanaian actress Portia Asare's claim that colleagues attack each other in the Kumawood movie scene

Reacting to Portia Asare's interview in the comments section, the TV3 Mentor 1 star shared his personal ordeal in the movie industry

He mentioned that his stint in Kumawood was very short, stating that he had experienced the attacks the actress made mention of

Former TV3 Mentor, 1 star Hakeem, has come forward to back Ghanaian actress Portia Asare's claims regarding the hostile environment within the Kumawood movie industry.

Hakeem's support follows Portia Asare's eye-opening interview with Ahodwo TV, in which she highlighted various factors contributing to the industry's decline, including spiritual attacks orchestrated by colleagues.

In Portia Asare's interview, she made claims about the "dark" side of the Kumawood scene, where she pointed out the numerous challenges and sabotage efforts that plagued actors and actresses.

Reacting to Portia Asare's interview, Hakeem shared his personal ordeal in the movie industry in the comments section. He shared that his time in Kumawood was short due to similar hostile experiences.

After making a name for himself at TV3's Mentor, the entertainer went on to feature in multiple movies, including Beyonce, Otan Hunu 1&2, Way3 Afere, Innocent Soul, Power Of A Woman, and A Mother's Curse, among others. Reacting to the interview, he wrote:

"Hmmm!!! That was the main reason why I exited myself from the Industry."

Hakeem's comments spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Delali Semevo wrote:

"JUJU in Kumawood?? I thought it was only "AYIGBEFO)" that practice juju o...smh"

dormi bi terkper commented:

"Eeeeiii hakeem. Long time I know you are not in gh again. Long long time kraaa those who knows you know you. The sakawa movie I kai paaaa"

markito wrote:

"that's the problem with dealing with nkurasefour, ill.terates, poor p.eople. petty jealousy"

Dr Likee speaks on hatred in the industry

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Dr Likee, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, spoke on hate within the movie industry and how people have tried to sabotage him.

The actor expressed disappointment at the situation, saying that some people, even in his circle, have bad-mouthed him behind his back.

Dr Likee also stated that he still helped the same people who talked badly about him because he does not believe in 'paying evil with evil.'

