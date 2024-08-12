DJ Switch, in a video, shared her bible verse of the day and translated it to Nigerian Pidgin, impressing her followers

The bible verse she shared was Ephesians 6:1, reading it in English and later translating it into the Nigerian language

In the comments section, her followers expressed how impressed they were with how well DJ Switch could speak Pidgin

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch wowed her followers with a viral video on her Instagram page, sharing her Bible verse of the day.

She chose Ephesians 6:1, which advises children to obey their parents.

In the video, she first read the verse in English and then translated it into Nigerian Pidgin.

Her translation caught the attention of many social media users. Ghanaians expressed their admiration in the comments section, praising her ability to speak the Nigerian Pidgin language fluently despite being Ghanaian.

The video has been well-received, gaining over 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments. This is not the first time the young lady has been impressed with her language-speaking skills. Earlier in 2024, she made a viral video acting in Twi.

DJ Switch's Pidgin impresses Ghanaains

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

davidchima2 said:

"Omo see pure pigin English oo have u lived in nija before @djswitchghana"

dogbatsey.elijah wrote:

"Hahahahaha 🤣🤣 my Queen infact you really switch me up"

smilingparadisegh2023 said:

"The switcher is talking morning devotion noooow 😂"

mcrolfatigoes88 wrote:

mcrolfatigoes88 commented:

"You no mention the verse in pidgin oo why"

solomon.355 said:

"Pidgin madam always give us the word to also read😂"

yeboahnba commented:

"My crush, your voice alone 💕"

DJ Switch shows off dance moves

In another story by YEN.com.gh, DJ Switch showed that she was not only gifted in speaking well but also could dance.

In a video that went viral earlier, the young lady wore a black dress as she danced to KiDi and Black Sherif's Lomo Lomo.

The young woman showed off her beauty as she moved to the rhythm and shared the video on social media platform TikTok.

In the video's comments section, many Ghanaians pointed out how quickly the young talented lady seemed to be developing.

